Mick Jagger Praises Machine Gun Kelly’s “Post-Punk Vibe”

Mick Jagger voiced support for Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for breathing new “life” into rock and roll. Appearing on the Swedish radio station P4, the Rolling Stones frontman said [via the Independent]: “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll.”

Jagger also shut down any rumors of his retirement, adding that the current European Rolling Stones tour wouldn’t be his last. “I am not planning it to be the last live outing. “I love being on tour. I don’t think I would do it if I did not enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy going out there on stage and doing my stuff. That is what I do. I want everyone to enjoy themselves and forget the troubles in their lives for a couple of hours and just chill out and have a great afternoon and evening.”