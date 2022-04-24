Watch Billie Eilish Cover Paramore’s “Misery Business” With Hayley Williams At Coachella
Billie Eilish brought out Paramore leader Hayley Williams during her headlining set at Coachella’s second weekend. They covered Paramore’s Riot! single “Misery Business” together — Paramore hasn’t performed that song since 2018 when the band retired it from their live shows because of some questionable lyrics. Williams also came out again at the end of the show to sing Eilish’s own “Happier Than Ever” with her. Check out videos of both below.
Last weekend, Eilish brought out Damon Albarn to cover Gorillaz.