Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

If you’ve been on social media over the last couple weeks, you might have seen a video going around of Lorde shushing the audience while she sings her emotional Melodrama track “Writer In The Dark.” The most popular one circulating was taken at a very small album release show that took place at Bowery Ballroom in New York on the day that Melodrama came out. (I was there! I don’t remember the shushing but … great show.) A compilation of Lorde doing it at multiple Melodrama tour shows also made the rounds, and the whole incident was made into a meme, and now Lorde has addressed the viral shushing video in a message that was sent to fan account @lordecontent on Instagram.

“I just woke up … I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows,” Lorde said. “That was something that I did on that one song a couple times when I wanted to sing it a capella or off the microphone so people could hear me and because I wanted to try something different. If you come to my shows, you know it’s an hour-and-a-half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also that dramatic-ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

Lorde is currently on tour in support of last year’s Solar Power, and last night in Chicago she also addressed Shushgate and sang “Writer In The Dark” for the first time in four years.

