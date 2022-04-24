Tyler, The Creator Breaks Record For Largest Vinyl Sales Week For A Rap Album

Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost — which recently won Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards — has broken the record for largest vinyl sales week for a rap album since 1991, which is when Billboard‘s industry data company Luminate began tracking such things.

Call Me If You Get Lost was released in June 2021, but just a few weeks ago Tyler launched a pre-order for the vinyl edition of the album and it shipped out soon after. Tyler sold 49,500 copies through his web store, which helped launch Call Me If You Get Lost back up to the #1 position on the Billboard 200.

Call Me If You Get Lost now has the ninth largest sales week for a vinyl album since tracking began in 1991. The largest overall vinyl sales week record belongs to Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version), which sold 114,000 vinyl LPs last November. The previous record-holder for largest vinyl sales week for a rap album belonged to Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, which moved 41,500 copies this past December.

Tyler, The Creator’s album is the fourth album to return to the #1 spot following a vinyl release. The other albums to do that are Swift’s Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour.