Kelly Lee Owens – “One”

The Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens released the excellent album Inner Song two years ago, but because of what was happening in the world, she couldn’t tour behind the record. Instead, she poured her anxiety and frustration into her new album LP.8. (She’s referring to it as her eighth album, even though she’s only released two.) Owens recorded LP.8 in Oslo with noise musician Lasse Marhaug. It’s coming out this week, and Owens has just shared a new track from the record.

When she announced LP.8 last month, Kelly Lee Owens shared two tracks, “Sonic 8” and “Olga.” Today, Owens has also released “One,” a new song that’s both pretty and ominous. On the track, Owens multi-tracks her own voice, singing again and again that “you are the one.” Underneath the lovely lead vocal, though, we hear whispers and drones and drum-machine tics, all of which build up forbiddingly. Check the song out below.

LP.8 is out 4/29 (digital) and 6/10 (physical) on Smalltown Supersound. Pre-order it here.