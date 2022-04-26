Mikey Erg – “Almost Like Judee Sill”

Last we heard from New Jersey punk veteran Mikey Erg was his 2019 solo album Waxbuilt Castles. Today, he’s announced plans to follow that up with a new album, Love At Leeds, which features Jeff Rosenstock on lead guitar and backing vocals and production by Steve Albini. It’ll be out June 24 via Don Giovanni.

Along with the news is a single, “Almost Like Judee Sill,” which is a tight two-minute ode to the late singer-songwriter, who died in 1979 of a drug overdose. As with Love At Leeds, it was made at Albini’s Electrical Audio Studios in Chicago and was recorded and mixed (all analog) in just five days with Rosenstock, Alex Clute, and Lou Hanman — that trio also helped him make his 2016 solo debut Tentative Decisions.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sick As Your Secrets”

02 “Caroline Told Me So”

03 “Almost Like Judee Sill”

04 “Always Like This”

05 “Goodnight Vienna”

06 “Landmines”

07 “Love At Leeds”

08 “On A Carousel”

09 “Heartbreak #53”

10 “Brandy & Congratulations”

TOURDATES:

05/01 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

05/02 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club (The Rave Hall)

05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/06 — Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

Love At Leeds is out 6/24 via Don Giovanni.