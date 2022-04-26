The B-52’s Announce Farewell Tour

The B-52’s played their first proper show at a Valentine’s Day party in Athens, Georgia in 1977. In the years that followed, the band honed a wild and inimitable style, built a euphoric and all-welcoming trash-culture aesthetic, and made a whole lot of immortal party jams. The B-52’s haven’t exactly been an active recording unit lately — they’ve only released one album since 1992 — but they’ve been a reliably great time as a live show. Later this year, they’ll hit the road for what they’re calling their last time.

Going into their final tour, the B-52’s have a few things going on. They’ll play Kimmel on Wednesday night, and they’re getting ready for the 2023 release of an as-yet-untitled documentary from director Craig Johnson and executive producer Fred Armisen. The tour itself will begin this August in Seattle, and it’ll come to a grand finale in Atlanta in November. At various dates, veteran party acts KC & The Sunshine Band and the Tubes will open. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/22 – Seattle, WA @ McCaw Hall *

9/29 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino ^

9/30 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall ^

10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

10/07 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ^

10/13-14 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre ^

10/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall ^

10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/21-22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Venetian Theatre

10/28-29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic Auditorium *

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater ^

11/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre ^

* with the Tubes

^ with KC & The Sunshine Band