Quelle Chris – “The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red” (Feat. MoRuf & Pink Siifu)

A few weeks ago, Quelle Chris announced a new album, DEATHFAME, his first proper project in over two years since he put out Innocent Country 2 back in 2020. He shared the lurching single “Alive Ain’t Always Living” at the time, and today he’s back with another song from the album, “The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red,” a soft and contemplative track that’s pushed along by some looped piano keys. It features MoRuf and Pink Siifu and was co-produced by Knxwledge and Quelle’s frequent collaborator Chris Keys. Check it out below.

DEATHFAME is out 5/13. Pre-order it here.