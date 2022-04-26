In a couple of weeks, decades-deep hardcore institution Terror will release their new album Pain Into Power. The album marks the return of founding Terror guitarist Todd Jones, who left the band to start Nails in 2004. Jones played on Pain Into Power, and he also produced the record. We’ve already posted the early singles “Can’t Help But Hate” and “Boundless Contempt,” the former of which features guest vocals from Cannibal Corpse leader George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. Today, Terror have also shared the opening track from Pain Into Power.

The Pain Into Power title track clocks in at less than a minute, and it rips hard. The track starts out at a sprint, but the midtempo stomp-chug breakdown makes up more than half of the song. As a title, “Pain Into Power” is maybe the best three-word summary of the hardcore ethos that you’re ever going to see, and the song has Scott Vogel pledging allegiance in simple, direct language: “Our time to even the score! Still dedicated to hardcore!” In director Derek Rathbun’s grainy black-and-white video, the members of Terror stalk the streets at night, rocking uniform hoodies and looking like warrior monks. Check it out below.

Pain Into Power is out 5/6 on Pure Noise.