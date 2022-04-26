Pharrell Williams launched his Something In The Water music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach in 2019. Thanks to the pandemic and who knows what else, the fest has not yet returned for a second iteration, but it’s finally going to happen this summer in a new locale a little further up the coast. Last fall Pharrell announced he was moving Something In The Water away from Virginia Beach, citing “toxic energy” and the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. Now he has revealed that the event is moving to Washington, DC and revealed its 2022 lineup.

Something In The Water will now take place on Independence Ave. in our nation’s capitol on Juneteenth weekend — June 17-19, specifically. (Juneteenth is also Father’s Day this year, so take your dad.) The lineup is topped by “Pharrell & Friends & Some People We Can’t Announce.” Notably, it features Rae Sremmurd, who haven’t been heard from much since 2018’s triple album Sr3mm and were last seen denying breakup rumors in 2019. You’ll also see close associates like Pusha T and Tyler, The Creator. There are lots of big stars like Calvin Harris, Usher, Tierra Whack, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, T.I., Lil Uzi Vert, Davido, Chloe x Halle, Jon Batiste, 6LACK, Dave Matthews Band, and a collaborative Ashanti and Ja Rule set. Other cool stuff includes Run The Jewels, Snoh Aalegra, Skepta, Lucky Daye, slowthai, Saba, Thundercat, Gracie Abrams, Syd, Denzel Curry, and JID, among others.

Here’s the whole list in alphabetical order:

6LACK, Adekunle Gold, Ashanti & Ja Rule, Ashe, Baby Tate, Baird, BIA, Blxst, Calvin Harris, Chloe x Halle, Dave Matthews Band, Davido, Denzel Curry, DJ Domo, Dominic Fike, Dreamer Isioma, Duckwrth, EARTHGANG, Emotional Oranges, ericdoa, Gracie Abrams, Hope Tala, Jean Dawson, Jeremy Zucker, JID, Jon Batiste, Lakeyah, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Lucky Daye, María Isabel, Mariah The Scientist, Moneybagg Yo, Montell Fish, Ogi, Omar Apollo, Ozuna, Paris Texas, Pharrell & Friends, Pusha T, Q, Quinn XCII, Rae Sremmurd, Raveena, Rei Ami, Roddy Ricch, ROLE MODEL, Run The Jewels, Saba, Sabrina Claudio, Skepta, Skiifall, Skillibeng, slowthai, Snoh Aalegra, Syd, Teyana Taylor, Thundercat, T.I., Tierra Whack, Tobe Nwigwe, Tokischa, Tyler, The Creator, Usher, YVNGXCHRIS

Tickets go on sale here this Saturday, April 30 at 10AM ET.