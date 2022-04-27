It’s been a very long time since we heard from the Big Pink. Since their ’00s inception, the London electro-rock crew have released two studio albums, 2009’s debut A Brief History Of Love, which housed the soaring single “Dominos,” and 2012’s Future This. The band splintered shortly after their sophomore release, however, with Milo Cordell leaving to focus on his own label. In fall 2015, they regrouped to share the single “Hightimes,” and the following year the Big Pink released an EP, Empire Underground. Now, six years later, the Big Pink is back again with a new single and video, “No Angels.”

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), “No Angels,” according to Robbie Furze, is “a track reflecting that moment when you understand that all you’ve set your sights on has led to a place far away from where you should be and everything you truly love.”

He adds:

It took sacrificing everything I’d built in London and moving to Los Angeles, a place I thought I needed to be in order to achieve my dreams, for me to realise that it was about much more than just myself. I had a moment of clarity when I understood what’s truly important and what I needed to do to get back to everything and everyone that I loved. That’s what this song is about.

Simon Milner and Ashley Rommelrath directed the “No Angels” video, which you can watch below.