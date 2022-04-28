Back in 2006, indie-pop lifers Tegan And Sara made the jump to Sire Records, a subsidiary of Warner Music Group. They released five albums from 2006 (The Con) to their most recent, 2019’s Hey, I’m Just Like You (and that’s not counting their acoustic reimagining of So Jealous, which dropped earlier this year). Anyway, Tegan and Sara Quin have now signed with Mom+Pop Music and are sharing a new single: “Fucking Up What Matters.” The song was co-produced with John Congleton and will be featured on the band’s forthcoming tenth album. The song is also accompanied by a video directed by Tony Wolski and featuring Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who star in the forthcoming series High School, created and executive produced by Tegan and Sara and Clea DuVall.

Here’s what Tegan had to say about “Fucking Up What Matters”:

“Fucking Up What Matters” felt like an ode to the moment in your life when you realize that you have most, if not all of the things you wanted and you start to think about what would happen if you just walked away from it all, it’s the moment in the middle of the night when you start to daydream about something else, something you never imagined. It’s the feeling you have when you think you might have hit a new low, and yet you’ve never felt so good. Sometimes it’s admitting that you can’t stop yourself from fucking up what matters, that you feel your strongest. And as my mom would say, it’s often when we’re fucking up what matters, that we’re learning the most about ourselves.

Both Tegan and Sara have also commented on their move from Warner to Mom+Pop:

Michael Goldstone signed us to Sire/Warner in 2006. We had just made The Con and felt like the vision Goldie and the team at Sire had for us and the album were a good fit. But soon after he signed us, he left to start Mom+Pop. We never held it against him. But joked that one day we’d work together for real. So it was with great enthusiasm that we agreed to sign to Mom+Pop when our deal with Warner ended in 2021. We look forward to being back at an indie label, on a brilliant roster, with Goldie and the label’s incredible team helping us start this next chapter in our lives with the release of our tenth album.

Listen and watch “Fucking Up What Matters” below.