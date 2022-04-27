The Boston indie rock trio Pet Fox, whose lineup has logged time in bands like Ovlov and Palehound, released their More Than Anything EP last year. Today they’ve announced they’re following it up with their third full-length this summer. It’s called A Face In Your Life, and its lead single “Checked Out” is out now.

In a press release, Pet Fox’s Theo Harlett says:

This song is roughly about living in a capitalist society, where people are so willing to help out so long as they can benefit from it. The idea of “checked off, checked out” is that someone can quite literally have a checklist that once fulfilled, they can disregard and “check out” so to speak. There’s so many people that do not give a damn about you until they realize that you hold some sort of worth that is valuable or cool to them.

“Checked Out” is a deeply melodic alt-rock guitar jam with a slightly moody undercurrent, and when that “Checked off, checked out!” hook hits near the end, it starts to remind me of post-punk acts like Omni. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Settle Even”

02 “Only Warning”

03 “A Face In Your Life”

04 “Checked Out”

05 “Hesitate”

06 “Thanksgiving”

07 “It Won’t Last”

08 “Undeserving You”

09 “Stubborn”

10 “Slows Me Down”

A Face In Your Life is out 6/17 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.