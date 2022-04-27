Kikagaku Moyo – “Gomugomu”

Kikagaku Moyo – “Gomugomu”

Kikagaku Moyo announced their fifth and final album Kumoyo Island with the soaring shapeshifter “Cardboard Pile.” The Japanese psych monsters’ next single is a bit more compact and low-key. “Gomugomu,” the latest from Kumoyo Island, is just barely over two minutes long, and maintains a sort of fried, playful vibe throughout, its altered-reality guitars trading the spotlight with a childlike gang vocal. When that last onslaught of riffs enters in at the end, it’s really pretty.

Oya Yoshitsugu and Date Yuichi directed the video for “Gomugomu.” They shared this statement:

The theme of our video is rebirth, from death to life. The story is based on the backwards reading of the Japanese 4-character idiom “Kacho-Fu-Fu-Getsu/月風鳥花” (Moon, Wind, Bird, and Flower). The regenerated lower half of the body (Kahanshin Kun) jumps out of the box and goes on a journey into the shifting world between the universe and other worlds. The story depicts a chaotic world where we do not know if there is any meaning or not. There is no right or wrong, real or fake, good or evil. LIFE GOES ON.

Watch below.

Kumoyo Island is out 5/6 on Guruguru Brain.

