There’s going to be a new documentary about Brian Eno. Directed by Gary Hustwit (Helvetica), Eno will be a career-spanning film featuring hundreds of hours of never-before-seen footage and unreleased music from Eno’s archive, plus visual art. This will be the first authorized documentary about Eno, who is one of the most respected artists of his generation, from his early years in Roxy Music to his prolific solo output to his production work with artists like David Bowie, U2, and Talking Heads.

Details are vague right now, but Variety reports that Eno will be released in multiple versions utilizing “groundbreaking generative technology” in its creation and exhibition. It is meant to mirror Eno’s own innovative use of technology to compose music, so the film will take on various forms depending on what platform on which you watch it.

“He is the perfect subject to use this sort of approach,” Hustwit says. “He’s turned down many previous projects because he didn’t want to do a conventional bio-doc… I think of Eno as an art film about creativity, with the output of Brian’s 50-year career as its raw material.”