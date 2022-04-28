Toronto indie-rock veterans Metric have not shared a new album in four years, but today the band has announced the imminent release of Formentera, their eighth studio LP, out in July. Along with the news is a lead single and video, “All Comes Crashing,” plus a run of 2022 North American tour dates.

Over moody, post-punk guitar and ominous synths, “All Comes Crashing” moves in fits and starts as lead singer Emily Haines sings in her cool, detached way about interpersonal relationships. About their video, directed by Justin Broadbent, Haines says: “…It’s essentially a love song that goes beyond romantic love to be more an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe.”

Of the song itself, Haines says: “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships. ‘All Comes Crashing’ is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.”

Meanwhile, Formentera is named for an island near Ibiza and represents a “dream destination” for the band, who discovered the name in a travel book residing in their Toronto recording studio. “…We had been living in our imaginations for a long time, because we couldn’t physically go anywhere else,” says the band’s James Shaw.

Haines adds: “We came to this realization that it wasn’t even about an actual place anymore, it was about creating an escape for yourself in your mind because you’re powerless over so many things.”

Listen to and watch “All Comes Crashing” below, and check out the band’s “Doomscroller Tour” dates.

TOUR DATES:

08/11 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

08/12 — Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre *

08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre *

08/15 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

08/16 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

08/17 — Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

08/19 — Regina, SK @ Conexus Arts Centre *

08/20 — Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place *

08/21 — Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre *

08/25 — London, ON @ London Music Hall †

08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ‡

08/27 — Ottawa, ON @ National Arts Centre †

08/29 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS †

08/30 — ​​Quebec City, QC @ Théâtre Capitole †

09/01 — Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium †

09/02 — Halifax, NS @ Rebecca Cohn Auditorium †

09/24 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/25 — Nashville, TN S @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

09/28 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

09/29 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

09/30 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/03 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/11 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

10/12 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/15 — Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/17 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

10/18 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

10/19 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

10/21 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/22 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/25 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

10/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/27 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

*with Dear Rouge

†with Bartees Strange

‡with Interpol, Spoon and Bartees Strange

Formentera is out 7/8.