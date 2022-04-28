Back in March, Kevin Morby announced his latest album, This Is A Photograph, and shared the title track. Since then, we’ve heard “Rock Bottom” and a one-off cover of the Replacements’ “Swingin Party.” Now, a few weeks before album release, Morby is sharing a slow-building, orchestral jam “A Random Act Of Kindness,” which also has a video by Christopher Good.

Here’s Morby on the song:

In “A Random Act Of Kindness” I set out to write a song where each line could be interpreted in two completely different ways. For example; when I sing the words “out of trust…” it could be heard as either I have lost my sense of trust in something or that I am committing an act with trust as my motive. It’s a song about the menacing nature of the sun rising during a dark time in one’s life only to further illuminate their pain and suffering — and how during these periods it is often the selfless acts of strangers that keeps a person going. Sonically I am so proud and surprised by where we ended up with this one. Producer Sam Cohen and I had set out to make a sort of windows-down-mid-tempo-cruiser and somehow, with weeks of exploration, made a sonic rocket ship that shoots you out into outer space over the course of 4 minutes. Enjoy!

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:

05/20 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

05/21 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

05/22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

05/23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

05/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

05/25 – Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche

05/26 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park

05/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

06/01 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

06/03 – Angers, FR @ Levitation

06/04 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

06/05 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef

07/03 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer

07/04 – Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano

07/06 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

07/07 – Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

07/08 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

07/09 – Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival

07/11 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

07/12 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

07/13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

07/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

08/21 – Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

08/22 – Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

08/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

08/27 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

08/28 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

08/31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/04 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

09/06 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

09/28 – Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *

09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

10/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

10/12 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *

10/14 – Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

10/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

10/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

10/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

10/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

10/25 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %

10/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

10/29 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %

10/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %

11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %

11/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %

11/05 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

11/06 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %

11/10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

11/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

* w/ Cassandra Jenkins

% w/ Coco

This Is A Photograph is out 5/13 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it below.