Back in March, Kevin Morby announced his latest album, This Is A Photograph, and shared the title track. Since then, we’ve heard “Rock Bottom” and a one-off cover of the Replacements’ “Swingin Party.” Now, a few weeks before album release, Morby is sharing a slow-building, orchestral jam “A Random Act Of Kindness,” which also has a video by Christopher Good.

Here’s Morby on the song:

In “A Random Act Of Kindness” I set out to write a song where each line could be interpreted in two completely different ways. For example; when I sing the words “out of trust…” it could be heard as either I have lost my sense of trust in something or that I am committing an act with trust as my motive. It’s a song about the menacing nature of the sun rising during a dark time in one’s life only to further illuminate their pain and suffering — and how during these periods it is often the selfless acts of strangers that keeps a person going.

Sonically I am so proud and surprised by where we ended up with this one. Producer Sam Cohen and I had set out to make a sort of windows-down-mid-tempo-cruiser and somehow, with weeks of exploration, made a sonic rocket ship that shoots you out into outer space over the course of 4 minutes. Enjoy!

Listen and watch below.

TOUR DATES:
05/20 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
05/21 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal
05/22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore
05/23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
05/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
05/25 – Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche
05/26 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
05/28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park
05/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
05/30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
05/31 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
06/01 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
06/03 – Angers, FR @ Levitation
06/04 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
06/05 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef
07/03 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer
07/04 – Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano
07/06 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
07/07 – Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
07/08 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
07/09 – Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival
07/11 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
07/12 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
07/13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
07/15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
08/21 – Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk
08/22 – Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee
08/24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset
08/27 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
08/28 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
08/31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/04 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
09/06 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
09/28 – Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *
09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *
10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
10/05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
10/10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
10/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *
10/12 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *
10/14 – Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
10/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *
10/20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
10/21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
10/24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
10/25 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %
10/26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %
10/29 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %
10/31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %
11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
11/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %
11/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %
11/05 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %
11/06 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %
11/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %
11/10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
11/11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %
11/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

* w/ Cassandra Jenkins
% w/ Coco

This Is A Photograph is out 5/13 via Dead Oceans. Pre-order it below.

Kevin Morby - This Is A Photograph [LP]

$21.98

Rachel Brodsky Staff

