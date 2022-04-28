In the late ’80s and early ’90s, Neneh Cherry was one of the coolest musicians in the world. The daughter jazz legend Don Cherry, Neneh synthesized pop, rap, dance music, and college-rock into a seamless whole, sneering out tremendous hooks and presenting huge levels of attitude even when she was at her most vulnerable. Cherry only made a couple of albums in her heyday, but those albums left an impression. On a new album called The Versions, a bunch of other artists will pay tribute to Cherry.

Last month, Neneh Cherry’s fellow Swedish pop great Robyn covered the 1988 smash “Buffalo Stance,” with assistance from Mapei and Dev Hynes. Today, Cherry has announced the impending release of The Versions, which will feature artists like ANOHNI, Jamila Woods, and Sudan Archives taking on Neneh Cherry tracks. Today, we get to hear Australian pop star Sia’s version of “Manchild,” the bittersweet 1989 ballad that Cherry recorded with Nellee Hooper, Massive Attack’s 3D, and Cherry’s husband Cameron “Booga Bear” McVey. Sia’s interpretation of the song is pretty faithful; she does the rap verse and everything. In a press release, Sia shows love to Neneh Cherry:

Neneh was my favorite artist when she hit the scene. I saved my pocket money for red Filas and dreamt one day we would meet. When I was struggling with my mental health in my early twenties, I somehow ended up in their house being taken care of as if I was one of their own children. I called her husband during a suicide attempt, who had been mentoring me as an incredible music producer, and they gave me all the love I could have dreamt of. I owe them a huge thanks and would sing “a-b-c” for them if they asked. Neneh, my very first queen, Cameron my bonus dad, I love you forever amen!

Below, check out Sia’s version of “Manchild,” the video for the Neneh Cherry original, and the tracklist for The Versions.

TRACKLIST:

01 Robyn – “Buffalo Stance” (Feat. Mapei)

02 Sia – “Manchild”

03 ANOHNI – “Woman”

04 Greetea Peng – “Buddy X”

05 Jamila Woods – “Kootchi”

06 TYSON – “Sassy”

07 Sudan Archives – “Heart”

08 Seinabo Sey – “Kisses On The Wind”

09 Kelsey Lu – “Manchild”

10 “Buddy X (Honey Dijon Remix)”

The Versions is out 6/10 on Republic.