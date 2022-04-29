Today, Congolese-born, Montreal-based musician, songwriter, and DJ Pierre Kwenders releases his third album, José Louis And The Paradox Of Love via Arts & Crafts. A multilingual performer, Kwenders sings and raps in Lingala, French, English, Tshiluba, and Kikongo, and José Louis And The Paradox Of Love features guest spots from Win Butler, Anaiis, King Britt, Ngabo, Sônge, and more. Along with the album being out is its first track, a nine-minute epic called “L.E.S (Liberté Égalité Sagacité),” which features Arcade Fire’s Butler and Régine Chassagne on vocals and synthesizer, respectively. The track also features production by King Britt and Tendai Maraire.

“L.E.S (Liberté Égalité Sagacité)” follows the already released single “Papa Wemba.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “L.E.S (Liberté Égalité Sagacité) (Feat. Win Butler and King Britt)

02 “Your Dream” (Feat. Ngabo)

03 “NoNoNo”

04 “Imparfait (Feat. Sônge)”

05 “Papa Wemba”

06 “Religion désir”

07 “Makambo Ya Gaga” (Skit)

08 “Heartbeat” (Feat. Anaiis)

09 “Kilimanjara”

10 “Coupé”

11 “Sahara”

12 “Radio trottoir” (Interlude) (Feat. Babel Bukasa)

13 “Church (Likambo)” (Feat. Africa Intshiyetu Choir)

