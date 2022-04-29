Grammy-winning DJ, producer, and one half of famed production team Masters At Work Louie Vega has a new album out. Announced last month, Expansions In The NYC features collaborations with Robyn, Moodymann, Honey Dijon, and more. On the eve of its release, we can now hear Vega’s pulsing, thoroughly clubby track featuring Robyn, “All My Love.”

“In the past few years I’ve found new inspiration both from the musicians I’m working with and the audiences coming to see me at my DJ shows,” Vega said when the album was initially announced. “So for me this album represents new beginnings, bringing together a beautiful mosaic of artistic perspectives to express musically what we call Expansions In The NYC.”

Listen to “All My Love” featuring Robyn.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Igobolo (Feelin’ Love)” (Feat. Joe Claussell)

02 “Joy Universal” (Feat. Two Soul Fusion)

03 “You Got Me Dancing” (Feat. Audrey Wheeler and Cindy Mizelle)

04 “All My Love” (Feat. Robyn)

05 “Music Is My Life” (Feat. Unlimited Touch)

06 “Free To Love” (Feat. Karen Harding)

07 “Seven Mile” (Feat. Moodymann)

08 “Come Away” (Feat. Kerri Chandler)

09 “Feel So Right” (Feat. Honey Dijon)

10 “How He Works” (Feat. Nico Vega)

11 “Atmosphere Strut” (Feat. DJ Spinna)

12 “Cosmic Witch” (Feat. Anané)

13 “Chimi”

14 “Love Has No Time Or Place”

15 “The Star Of A Story” (Feat. Lisa Fischer)

16 “Change Your Mind” (Feat. Bernard Fowler)

17 “It’s All Good” (Feat. Bebe Winans, Debbie Winans, and Korean Soul)

18 “Dreaming” (Feat. Cindy Mizelle)

19 “Deep Burnt” (Feat. Axel Tosca)

20 “Another Day In My Life”

21 “I Hear Music In The Street” (Feat. Unlimited Touch)

22 “Touch The Sky” (Feat. Tony Momrelle)

Expansions In The NYC is out now via Nervous.