DOMi & JD Beck Sign To Anderson .Paak’s Label, Share “Smile” Video Feat. Mac DeMarco & Thundercat

French keyboardist Domi Louna and American drummer JD Beck are a quirky young duo performing funky jazz under the name DOMi & JD Beck. They recently became the first act signed to Anderson .Paak’s new Blue Note imprint APESHIT! Today they’re sharing their debut single “Smile” along with a star-studded music video.

“Smile” is a low-key, groovy instrumental, but DOMi and Beck have given it the big-budget video treatment. In the .Paak-directed clip, the duo are young proteges (and houseguests?) of an aging, deaf jazz legend named McBriare Lanyon, played by McBriare Samuel Lanyon DeMarco, who most of you know as Mac DeMarco. The video leads up to a dinner party featuring a parade of characters including .Paak and Thundercat. Check it out below.