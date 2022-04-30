DaBaby Charged With Felony Battery Over Alleged Attack At Video Shoot

DaBaby has been charged with felony battery by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office after a man named Gary Pagar accused the North Carolina rapper of physically assaulting him. Pagar, the property manager of a mansion DaBaby rented in December 2021, also filed a lawsuit against the rapper in February.

According to TMZ, Pagar had requested that there be no more than 12 people on the property for the weeklong stay, which DaBaby’s team agreed to in a rental agreement. Pagar apparently realized that DaBaby wasn’t honoring the rules of the agreement, so he visited the property and later claimed that there were nearly 40 people outside shooting the “Play U Lay” music video for DaBaby’s artist Stunna4Vegas.

TMZ has a video of Pagar being physically assaulted by someone in DaBaby’s entourage. After ordering the team member off of Pagar, DaBaby allegedly punched the property manager in the face, knocking out a tooth. Additionally, according to the lawsuit, DaBaby team member Thankgod Awute is being charged with felony robbery.

This comes shortly after Rolling Stone‘s report that DaBaby was the aggressor in a 2018 incident in a Charlotte Walmart where the rapper allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Jaylin Craig. At the time, the rapper claimed self defense, but security footage obtained by Rolling Stone reveals the rapper as the initial aggressor.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

