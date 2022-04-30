Watch Avril Lavigne Join Olivia Rodrigo On “Complicated” In Toronto

On the Toronto leg of her Sour tour, Olivia Rodrigo welcomed Avril Lavigne to the stage for a joyful duet of Lavigne’s 2002 hit “Complicated.” The performance took place at Massey Hall on Friday night, where Lavigne was the surprise guest. Both singers were in very on-brand plaid skirts, and Rodrigo (clearly a huge fan) greeted Lavigne with a big hug.

“Jumped up to sing ‘Complicated’ on stage with @oliviarodrigo in Toronto tonight,” Lavigne wrote after the performance on Instagram. “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.”

In other Rodrigo-related news: While in NYC this week (where she played two sold-out nights headlining Radio City Music Hall), the singer stopped by the American Girl Doll Café and reunited with Grace, the American Girl she portrayed in the 2015 movie An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success.