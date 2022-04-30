Watch Gorillaz Debut A New Song With Thundercat At Uruguay Tour Opener

At the opening night of their World Tour 2022, Gorillaz debuted a new collaboration with Thundercat called “Cracker Island.” The set went down at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay, and also included another new song: “Silent Running.” Gorillaz also broke out rarities such as the 2007 D-Sides track “Rockit” and Plastic Beach album closer “Pirate Jet,” which hadn’t been performed live since 2010. Watch some fan-shot footage below.

Cracker Island feat. Thundercat, another new @gorillaz song debuted in Montevideo 🔥#GORILLAZWORLDTOUR2022

via mixedCase_ on reddit pic.twitter.com/bgPWKBZAt0 — Damon Albarn Unofficial (@DamonUnofficial) April 29, 2022

SETLIST

01 “M1 A1”

02 “Strange Timez”

03 “Last Living Souls”

04 “Tranz”

05 “Aries”

06 “Tomorrow Comes Today”

07 “Rhinestone Eyes”

08 “19-2000”

09 “Glitter Freeze” (First time live since 2017)

10 “Cracker Island” (with Thundercat) (World premiere)

11 “O Green World” (First time live since 2017, Damon piano intro.)

12 “On Melancholy Hill”

13 “Pirate Jet” (First time live since 2010)

14 “El Mañana”

15 “Silent Running” (World premiere)

16 “Interlude: Elevator Going Up”

17 “Andromeda” (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

18 “Rockit” (Live debut)

19 “Dirty Harry” (with Bootie Brown)

20 “Superfast Jellyfish” (with Pos)

21 “Feel Good Inc.” (with Pos)

22 “Momentary Bliss”

23 “Plastic Beach”

ENCORE:

24 “The Tower Of Montevideo” (Damon Albarn cover)

25 “Stylo” (with Bootie Brown)

26 “Kids With Guns”

27 “Clint Eastwood” (with Sweetie Irie) (with “Ed Case/Sweetie Irie Re-fix” outro)

28 “Don’t Get Lost In Heaven”

29 “Demon Days”