Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach
Last night, Carrie Underwood headlined the second night of Stagecoach, the country music festival that takes place on the same Empire Polo Club grounds as Coachella a week later. She brought out Axl Rose to perform a couple of Guns N’ Roses classics. The pair sang “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Paradise City” together. Underwood has covered both songs on her own over the years, “I’ve covered enough Guns N’ Roses stuff, and it was people like him who taught me how to sing,” Underwood said in an interview a few years back, adding that she would love to perform with him some day. Last night she got her wish. Watch videos below.