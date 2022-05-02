Over the weekend, we learned that Naomi Judd, half of the supremely successful mother-and-daughter country duo the Judds, had died at the age of 76. In a statement, Naomi’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley said, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.” Naomi had formed the Judds with Wynonna in the late ’70s, and they got huge in the ’80s before Wynonna went on to solo stardom. The Judds had a lot of plans coming up, too. A few weeks ago, they reunited to sing “Love Can Build A Bridge” at the CMT Music Awards. Later this year, they were supposed to head out on a reunion tour. And on Sunday night, the Judds were set to joint the Country Music Hall Of Fame. The day after her death, the Judd sisters accepted the honors in their mother’s place.

At the Hall Of Fame ceremony, Wynonna’s movie-star sister Ashley made a tearful speech: “My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her. And I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today. Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last year.”

When Wynonna spoke, she got a big laugh: “I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew Mom would probably talk the most.” She went on: “I’m going to make this fast because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed. And it’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.” Watch them speak below.

Also, Judds fan Brandi Carlile paid tribute to Naomi yesterday. She posted an Instagram video of herself and her daughter singing a moving rendition of the Judds’ 1990 single “Love Can Build A Bridge,” the last song that the Judds ever performed together. Watch that cover below.