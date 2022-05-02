Deerhoof, Empath, Water From Your Eyes, & More Have Songs On New Comp Benefitting Striking Workers

New Music May 2, 2022 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Deerhoof, Empath, Water From Your Eyes, & More Have Songs On New Comp Benefitting Striking Workers

New Music May 2, 2022 10:04 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Yesterday was May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day. To celebrate, DC-based Gardenhead Records released a gigantic compilation album to raise money for strike funds. Per the Bandcamp page, “Proceeds will go towards ongoing strikes and unionization efforts as well as the contributing artists.”

The 47-track comp features a lot of impressive names from the indie underground, including Deerhoof, Dan Deacon, String Machine, Water From Your Eyes, Palberta, Empath, Florry, Radiator Hospital, the Natvral, S.C.A.B. (hopefully not in the sense of crossing a picket line), Ryan Pollie, Spirits Having Fun, and both Pile and Anika Pyle (no relation), among many others.

Stream it below and buy it at Bandcamp.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach

1 day ago 0

The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

1 day ago 0

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”

4 days ago 0

Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Songs At Raleigh Tour Opener

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest