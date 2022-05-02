DIIV Announce Oshin 10th Anniversary Reissue With Unreleased Song & Demos

Oshin, the accomplished debut album that cemented DIIV’s status as an indie buzz band, is getting a deluxe reissue in honor of its upcoming 10th anniversary. The 2xLP set will be out June 24, a couple days before the anniversary and one day after DIIV are scheduled to play an anniversary show at Brooklyn Steel. It includes Zachary Cole Smith’s original Oshin demos, two live recordings (including the previously unreleased track “Yuk”), and a 24-page retrospective booklet with photos, a DIIV “Fuck The World” poster, reflections from all four band members, and new liner notes written by Shaad D’Souza.

A statement from the band:

Oshin is our first album. It came out ten years ago and because of that we have decided to put together a very nice and very intricate and thoughtful 10th anniversary edition of the album for you. We are packaging it alongside my homemade demo recordings and a few unreleased live recordings from one of our first shows. It has new art by our friend Parker Sprout and it has some writing from the members of the band, the writer of the original Oshin poem, and an expansive meditation on the history of the album from Shaad D’souza. We hope you enjoy it.

The Oshin reissue is out 6/24 on Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here. In addition to the Oshin reissue, DIIV are releasing a box set of their first three 7″ singles, Sometime, Human, and Geist, which you can pre-order here.