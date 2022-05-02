Watch Harry Styles In The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer
Harry Styles stars in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller that’s directed by Olivia Wilde and co-stars Florence Pugh. Styles had a small part in 2017’s Dunkirk and a cameo in last year’s Marvel movie Eternals, but this is the former One Direction-er’s first starring film role. The movie will hit theaters on September 23, and the first trailer for it was released today after debuting at the industry event CinemaCon last week. Check it out below.
Styles also has a new album, Harry’s House, coming out in a few weeks.