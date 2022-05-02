Watch Harry Styles In The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

News May 2, 2022 1:08 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Harry Styles In The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer

News May 2, 2022 1:08 PM By James Rettig
0

Harry Styles stars in Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller that’s directed by Olivia Wilde and co-stars Florence Pugh. Styles had a small part in 2017’s Dunkirk and a cameo in last year’s Marvel movie Eternals, but this is the former One Direction-er’s first starring film role. The movie will hit theaters on September 23, and the first trailer for it was released today after debuting at the industry event CinemaCon last week. Check it out below.

Styles also has a new album, Harry’s House, coming out in a few weeks.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach

1 day ago 0

The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

1 day ago 0

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”

4 days ago 0

Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Songs At Raleigh Tour Opener

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest