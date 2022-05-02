Watch Portishead Play Their First Show In 7 Years At War Child UK Benefit In Bristol

Portishead haven’t released an album since Third in 2008, and before today they hadn’t performed in public since the 2015 Benicàssim Festival. But the band got back together in their hometown of Bristol tonight for a War Child UK benefit gig at 1,200-capacity O2 Academy Bristol, earning money for children affected by the war in Ukraine. This wasn’t a full Portishead set — fellow Bristol band IDLES headlined the show, after “a special appearance by Portishead” and sets by Billy Nomates, Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs, Wïlderman, and Willie J Healy — but even a mini-concert by this band is likely to be spectacular.

According to setlist.fm, Portishead played five songs: “Mysterons,” “Magic Door,” “Wandering Star,” “The Rip,” and “Roads.” Check out clips below, and donate to War Child’s relief efforts here.

.@Portisheadinfo are LIVE right now for the first time since 2015! There's still time to tune in. Donate £5 to watch > https://t.co/0AKyp8FJEu #WarChild @o2academybris pic.twitter.com/Dw9oRN7Hpg — War Child UK (@WarChildUK) May 2, 2022

Also, the end of the show is currently streaming live on YouTube, so check back later to see if Portishead’s full performance is archived: