Watch Tyler, The Creator’s Fourth Interview With Nardwuar, The Human Serviette
Tyler, The Creator is no stranger to a Nardwuar interview, having linked up with the veteran Vancouver video interviewer back in 2011 when Tyler was in Odd Future, in 2015, and in 2019. Now, the Human Serviette has reconnected with Tyler, and the two take a tour of Beat Street Records in Vancouver. Tyler seems particularly enamored with the stacks of ’90s and Y2K-era hip-hop magazines like VIBE, the Source, and XXL. “Wow, Queen Latifah. She don’t get the recognition she deserves, man,” Tyler says upon discovering an issue of the Source boasting a Queen Latifah cover story. Watch Nardwuar’s latest chat with Tyler below.