Watch Arooj Aftab Speak Alongside Joe Biden At White House Eid al-Fitr Celebration

News May 2, 2022 9:02 PM By Rachel Brodsky
On Monday afternoon, Arooj Aftab spoke alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House celebration of Eid al-Fitr. (Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.) During her speaking portion, the Grammy-winning performer, who was born in Pakistan, read “The Promise” by Rumi, a 13th-century Sufi mystic and poet. Posting the moment to Instagram, Aftab jokingly captioned, “I am the president now.” Watch Aftab speak below.

