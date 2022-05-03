Watch Arooj Aftab Speak Alongside Joe Biden At White House Eid al-Fitr Celebration
On Monday afternoon, Arooj Aftab spoke alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House celebration of Eid al-Fitr. (Eid al-Fitr is a Muslim holiday marking the end of Ramadan.) During her speaking portion, the Grammy-winning performer, who was born in Pakistan, read “The Promise” by Rumi, a 13th-century Sufi mystic and poet. Posting the moment to Instagram, Aftab jokingly captioned, “I am the president now.” Watch Aftab speak below.