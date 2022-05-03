The long-awaited legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick is finally set to come out later this month; I feel like I’ve been watching trailers for that thing for like four years. Today, in the run-up to release, Lady Gaga has shared her grand-gesture movie theme “Hold My Hand,” which is basically being positioned as the “Danger Zone” and the “Take My Breath Away” for this new Top Gun. It’s also Gaga’s first time writing for a movie soundtrack since “Shallow,” her A Star Is Born song, went to #1 and won an Oscar.

Gaga co-produced “Hold My Hand” with past collaborator BloodPop©, and Gaga’s A Star Is Born collaborator Benjamin Rice did some additional production. The song apparently plays multiple times in the movie, and it takes on elements of the Hans Zimmer score and the original movie’s Harold Faltermeyer music. Not surprisingly, the song finds Gaga in her maximalist ’80s arena-ballad zone, the same aesthetic space that she previously explored with stuff like “The Edge Of Glory.” She really wails out that chorus, too.

On Instagram last week, Gaga wrote this about “Hold My Hand”:

When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours. I wanted to make music into a song where we share our deep need to both be understood and try to understand each other—a longing to be close when we feel so far away and an ability to celebrate life’s heroes. I’m so grateful to Tom and Hans and Joe for this opportunity—and it’s been a beautiful experience working with them. Me, BloodPop, Ben Rice and everyone else who worked on it with us are so excited to share it with you. This song is a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time. I’ve wanted you to hear it for so long. And I’m so excited to give it to you on May 3. “Hold My Hand.”

Listen below.

Top Gun: Maverick is in theaters 5/27.