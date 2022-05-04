A new tribute album dedicated to country performer John Anderson is in the works. Out Aug. 5, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson is produced by Dan Auerbach and David Ferguson and features contributions from Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Eric Church, Brent Cobb, Luke Combs, Sierra Ferrell, Sierra Hull, Jamey Johnson, Ashley McBryde, Del McCoury, Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, and the late John Prine. Along with the news is an album cut: Welch & Rawlings’ rendition of “I Just Came Home To Count The Memories,” which also gets the music video treatment.

“Listening to everybody do their own takes on the songs shows how the songs really come through,” Anderson says in a statement. “And I thought to myself, ‘You might have been young and foolish back then, but you sure did pick some good songs.’ It’s very gratifying to know that some things really do not change, and a great country song remains a great country song. Any one person on the record would be a real tribute, but all of them together? It’s a pretty big deal for me personally.”

Additionally, Auerbach reflects on the album: “We weren’t trying to piddle around and make the normal tribute record. It had to be the best singers with the best songs and the best arrangements, and they had to come into the studio. This wasn’t like, ‘Mail me the song, and we’ll put it together.’ I think it makes this record unique. I don’t think most tribute records are done like this. I think that’s why it sounds like a cohesive album. It feels like an amazing mix tape.”

Watch Welch & Rawlings’ “I Just Came Home To Count The Memories” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “1959” Performed By John Prine

02 “Years” Performed By Sierra Ferrell

03 “Wild And Blue” Performed By Brent Cobb

04 “Low Dog Blues” Performed By Nathaniel Rateliff

05 “Mississippi Moon” Performed By Eric Church

06 “I Just Came Home To Count The Memories” Performed By Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

07 “Shoot Low Sheriff!” Performed By Tyler Childers

08 “Seminole Wind” Performed By Luke Combs

09 “When It Comes To You” Performed By Sturgill Simpson

10 “You Can’t Judge A Book (By The Cover)” Performed By Brothers Osborne

11 “Would You Catch A Falling Star” Performed By Del McCoury feat. Sierra Hull

12 “Straight Tequila Night” Performed By Ashley McBryde

13 “I’m Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I’m Gonna Be a Diamond Some Day)” Performed By Jamey Johnson

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson is out 8/5 via Easy Eye Sound.