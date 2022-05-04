Monday night, Politico broke some stunning news: A leaked draft of a majority Supreme Court decision indicated that the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision protecting abortion rights nationwide, and the related 1992 case Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Prominent musical artists were among the many who have called for action in response to the looming reversal.

Halsey posted a detailed statement calling on their followers to attend rallies, donate to abortion funds, and take the threat to abortion rights seriously. “The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care,” they wrote. “We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.”

While linking to a list of places to donate, Phoebe Bridgers shared her own abortion story: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

After drawing a comparison to The Handmaid’s Tale, Questlove posted a lengthy message calling men to join in the fight. “Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” he began. “This isn’t a ‘ahh man that’s a woman’s thing’. Someone in our life be it your mother, your daughter, your sister, your cousin, your aunt, your next door neighbor, your girlfriend, your other girlfriend, your side jawn, your co-worker, a bff of one the aforementioned and ESPECIALLY you. If this effects them? It effects us. Trust me I just wanna wake up, look at my social media, eat a grilled cheese, watch soul train, and figure out how to stump wordle. But we are in a state of emergency right now.”

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry stated plainly, “Abortion is healthcare and healthcare is a human right,” while linking to bansoff.org and abortionfinder.org. Meanwhile Cher called for “DEMS,INDYS,THOSE WHO ARENT🧠DEAD” to vote in the midterm elections to stave off further right-wing political advances, and Bette Midler said the decision undermines the court’s credibility: “#SCOTUS has revealed itself to be just another political tool, as the three new unabashedly biased conservatives plus the old push the court to undermine women’s rights. Shameful. They will never recover from this; it’s right up there with #DredScott and #PlessyVFerguson.”

The overturning of Roe V Wade will mark a catastrophic shift in our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and reproductive health care. We are constituents and we have the right and responsibility to fight this.@aclu@PPFA @AbortionFunds pic.twitter.com/zYlXSZqzCu — h (@halsey) May 4, 2022

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

IF DEMS,INDYS,THOSE WHO ARENT🧠DEAD, DONT VOTE IN MIDTERMS,U DESERVE LIVING IN RUSSIA WEST.IF trump WAS PRES NOW, WE’D B HELPING PUTIN KILL UKRAINIANS.trump & MERRY BAND OF FASCISTS R WAITING 2

TAKE POWER & TAKE REVENGE.ROE V WADE IS APPETIZER,WAIT LGBTQ, BLM,ETHNICITIES,ETC — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2022