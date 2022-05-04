Mykki Blanco – “Your Love Was A Gift” (Feat. Diana Gordon & Sam Buck)

A few weeks back, Mykki Blanco shared a new single called “Family Ties,” which featured none other than Michael Stipe. Today, they’re back with a new single and the promise of a new album in the fall, the follow-up to last year’s Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep. “Your Love Was A Gift” was produced by Fatty DL and features Diana Gordon and Sam Buck, and Mykki cedes most of the spotlight to those two vocalists for the track.

“‘Your Love Was a Gift’ is for me,” Mykki said in a statement. “If not the most honest, it’s the most beautiful song I’ve ever written. The idea for the song comes from my own wins and losses in the game of love and it’s a story of coming of age as much as coming to terms in adulthood with feeling unloved, yearning to be loved and yearning to be understood.” They continued:

Diana Gordon is a standout songwriter and singer and I’m crafting this song with her as the lead vocal and myself taking the more experimental backseat was a deliberate choice. Diana doesn’t just glimmer on this song, she shines, she owns it she makes the heartfelt lyrics I wrote come alive.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/13 Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Fest

05/20 Brussels, BE @ Pride Fest Ancienne

06/02 Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi

06/05 Los Angeles, CA @ Raising Voices Pride

06/15 Brooklyn, NY @ BK MAG FEST

06/17 Anchorage, AK @ Summer Solstice Fest

06/25 Seattle, WA @ Seattle Pride

07/08 Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Fest

07/19 Ghent, BE @ Boomtown

“Your Love Was A Gift” is out now via Transgressive.