Back in March, Pond announced they’d be reissuing their 2021 album 9 with the deluxe edition treatment, featuring a couple new songs. We already heard one of those, “Lights Of Leeming.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Pond’s latest is called “Hang A Cross On Me.” Here’s what frontman Nick Allbrook had to say about it:

“Hang A Cross On Me” was made infinitely cooler by the return of Cowboy John – musician, poet, fashion icon, Poon’s Head Studio regular, legend. We got Cowboy to feature on Hobo Rocket back in the day. In both songs he insisted on improvising his own lyrics and on only doing one take, and both, of course, were perfect. He meditates on love, life, the universe and everything with his signature fantastical surrealism and cosmic wonder. It’s always a pleasure working with him. He is incredibly rare and brilliant and we love him.

Check it out below.

The deluxe edition of 9 is out 5/20 via Spinning Top. Pre-order it here.