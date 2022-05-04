Pond – “Hang A Cross On Me”

New Music May 4, 2022 3:57 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Pond – “Hang A Cross On Me”

New Music May 4, 2022 3:57 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Back in March, Pond announced they’d be reissuing their 2021 album 9 with the deluxe edition treatment, featuring a couple new songs. We already heard one of those, “Lights Of Leeming.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Pond’s latest is called “Hang A Cross On Me.” Here’s what frontman Nick Allbrook had to say about it:

“Hang A Cross On Me” was made infinitely cooler by the return of Cowboy John – musician, poet, fashion icon, Poon’s Head Studio regular, legend. We got Cowboy to feature on Hobo Rocket back in the day. In both songs he insisted on improvising his own lyrics and on only doing one take, and both, of course, were perfect. He meditates on love, life, the universe and everything with his signature fantastical surrealism and cosmic wonder. It’s always a pleasure working with him. He is incredibly rare and brilliant and we love him.

Check it out below.

The deluxe edition of 9 is out 5/20 via Spinning Top. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

1 day ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

1 day ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest