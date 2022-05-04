New Jersey rapper (and “Frozen” remix singer) 070 Shake has announced a release date for her sophomore album, YOU CAN’T KILL ME. Coming June 3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, YOU CAN’T KILL ME follows 2020’s Modus Vivendi and will feature the already released single “Skin And Bones,” plus a collab with Christine And The Queens. Now, Shake has shared another album cut, “Web,” which also has a visualizer.

Produced by Johan Lenox and co-produced by Mike Dean, “Web” is a two-minute, chant-filled track backed by a rising chorus and Shake’s call for better communication: “It’s always the same (Your favorite)/ How you been? You been great (Flower)/ I’m not gettin’ through to you (I wanna know)/ I wanna get through to you.”

Watch and listen to “Web” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Web”

02 “Invited”

03 “History”

04 “Medicine”

05 “Skin And Bones”

06 “Blue Velvet”

07 “Cocoon

08 “Body” (Feat. Christine And The Queens)

09 “Wine & Spirits”

10 “Come Back Home”

11 “Vibrations”

12 “Purple Walls”

13 “Stay”

14 “Se Fue La Luz”

TOURDATES:

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]

05/12 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre

05/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/17 – Toronto, ON @ History

05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club [SOLD OUT]

05/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

05/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep

06/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge [SOLD OUT]

06/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]

06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]

YOU CAN’T KILL ME is out 6/3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.