070 Shake – “Web”
New Jersey rapper (and “Frozen” remix singer) 070 Shake has announced a release date for her sophomore album, YOU CAN’T KILL ME. Coming June 3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings, YOU CAN’T KILL ME follows 2020’s Modus Vivendi and will feature the already released single “Skin And Bones,” plus a collab with Christine And The Queens. Now, Shake has shared another album cut, “Web,” which also has a visualizer.
Produced by Johan Lenox and co-produced by Mike Dean, “Web” is a two-minute, chant-filled track backed by a rising chorus and Shake’s call for better communication: “It’s always the same (Your favorite)/ How you been? You been great (Flower)/ I’m not gettin’ through to you (I wanna know)/ I wanna get through to you.”
Watch and listen to “Web” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Web”
02 “Invited”
03 “History”
04 “Medicine”
05 “Skin And Bones”
06 “Blue Velvet”
07 “Cocoon
08 “Body” (Feat. Christine And The Queens)
09 “Wine & Spirits”
10 “Come Back Home”
11 “Vibrations”
12 “Purple Walls”
13 “Stay”
14 “Se Fue La Luz”
TOURDATES:
05/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/08 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues [SOLD OUT]
05/12 – Montreal, QB @ Corona Theatre
05/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
05/15 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/17 – Toronto, ON @ History
05/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/20 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/21 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club [SOLD OUT]
05/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/28 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/29 – Colorado Springs, CO @ The Black Sheep
06/01 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom Lounge [SOLD OUT]
06/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]
06/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre [SOLD OUT]
YOU CAN’T KILL ME is out 6/3 via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings.