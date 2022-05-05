Glasser – “New Scars”

Glasser released two albums in the early half of the last decade, 2010’s Ring and 2013’s Interiors, before taking a bit of time off and returning in 2018 with the reflective, conversational mixtape Sextape. Today, she’s back with her first single since then, the warm and transportive “New Scars.”

“New Scars was written during the early pandemic days, at the beginning of what would be a larger unravelling,” Glasser’s Cameron Mesirow explained in a statement. “I was spending time in someone else’s empty apartment when we all were considering our homes in a new way. These friends had gone away for months, and I imagined filling their place with love, and wanted everything I made to be about loving. I was afraid, too, so I guess I was trying to comfort myself. It seems like real comfort is always found in acceptance of difficult things, and I wanted to be comforting at the same time I was facing the void.”

“New Scars” is out now via One Little Independent Records.