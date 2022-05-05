New Orleans legend Dr. John passed away in 2019 at the age of 77. He was working on a new album when he died, and that album — which is called Things Happen That Way — will be released this fall. It was executive produced by Dr. John’s daughter Karla R. Pratt, and it features covers of songs by Hank Williams, Jack Clement (by way of Johnny Cash), Willie Nelson, and more, as well as a handful of originals.

“Years ago he talked about how hip Hank Williams was,” Pratt told Rolling Stone in an interview. “He loved how simple yet emotionally complex Hank’s songs are, that they have a hook with a twist. For this album inspired by listening to the Louisiana Hayride [radio show] and icons of country and western, he was excited to do songs in a way that evokes emotion that sticks with you long after one of the songs — done his soulful way — is played.”

Today, we’re getting a new version of Dr. John’s own “I Walk On Guilded Splinters,” which was made with Lukas Nelson And Promise of the Real. Check it out below.

Things Happen That Way is out 9/23 via Rounder Records. Pre-order it here.