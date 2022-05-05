Artificial Brain – “Parasite Signal”

Next month, the expansive and experimental New York death metal band Artificial Brain will follow up their 2017 LP Infrared Horizon with a new self-titled LP. It’ll be their final LP with original singer Will Smith. (Different Will Smith.) We’ve already posted first single “Celestial Cyst,” and now the band has shared the new song “Parasite Signal.”

“Parasite Signal” is some real death metal shit. It’s fast and guttural and raw, with the kind of cavernous production that makes everything sound ancient and ominous. The double-bass never lets up, and that constant batter gives the track an intense nervousness. But there’s also some proggy beauty in some of the riffage on “Parasite Signal,” especially in the changes that appear late in the song. Listen below.

Artificial Brain is out 6/3 on Profound Lore.

