A$AP Rocky – “D.M.B.”

New Music May 5, 2022 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille
0

A$AP Rocky – “D.M.B.”

New Music May 5, 2022 12:00 PM By Chris DeVille
0

A$AP Rocky’s new single “D.M.B.” is here. Despite the title, it does not involve Dave Matthews Band. (Somebody should totally sample “Ants Marching” or “Satellite,” though, and I feel like some kid could have a huge TikTok hit with a sing-song hip-hop track built around “Crash Into Me.” But I digress.) “D.M.B.,” which stands for “dat’s my bitch,” does have a video featuring Rihanna, Rocky’s girlfriend, with whom he’s expecting a child soon. It looks like it was shot before she got her baby bump, and in the end it depicts a wedding celebration between the two stars.

The beat for “D.M.B.” credits a whole slew of producers including D33J, Shlohmo, Kelvin Krash, Skepta, Hector Delgado, and Rocky himself. They’ve done a good job of bringing back that classic early A$AP vibe without making it sound like a retread of past glories, and the beat switch partway through takes the tune in a fascinating new direction. “I share my clothes with my bitch like she my sis,” Rocky raps. “I don’t beat my bitch, I need my bitch/ She clean my crib, she by my friend/ She keep my secrets/ She keep my fridge packed, my freezer lit/ That’s how deep I get, negative degrees/ What’s the type of bitch I need?”

Watch the video below.

Rocky’s new album ALL $MILES is expected soon.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

2 days ago 0

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler Explains Why His Brother Will Quit The Band

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Puff Daddy’s “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” (Feat. Mase)

3 days ago 0

Watch Lana Del Rey Join Nikki Lane At Stagecoach

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest