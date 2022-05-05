A$AP Rocky’s new single “D.M.B.” is here. Despite the title, it does not involve Dave Matthews Band. (Somebody should totally sample “Ants Marching” or “Satellite,” though, and I feel like some kid could have a huge TikTok hit with a sing-song hip-hop track built around “Crash Into Me.” But I digress.) “D.M.B.,” which stands for “dat’s my bitch,” does have a video featuring Rihanna, Rocky’s girlfriend, with whom he’s expecting a child soon. It looks like it was shot before she got her baby bump, and in the end it depicts a wedding celebration between the two stars.

The beat for “D.M.B.” credits a whole slew of producers including D33J, Shlohmo, Kelvin Krash, Skepta, Hector Delgado, and Rocky himself. They’ve done a good job of bringing back that classic early A$AP vibe without making it sound like a retread of past glories, and the beat switch partway through takes the tune in a fascinating new direction. “I share my clothes with my bitch like she my sis,” Rocky raps. “I don’t beat my bitch, I need my bitch/ She clean my crib, she by my friend/ She keep my secrets/ She keep my fridge packed, my freezer lit/ That’s how deep I get, negative degrees/ What’s the type of bitch I need?”

Watch the video below.

Rocky’s new album ALL $MILES is expected soon.