The decidedly not-retired Doja Cat is back with her contribution to the ELVIS soundtrack. The Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker and featuring Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe — is out June 24, and so is the soundtrack album. It also features Kacey Musgraves covering “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You,” so be on the lookout for that.

As for Doja’s song: It’s called “Vegas,” it interpolates Presley’s “Hound Dog,” she debuted it at Coachella, and you can now hear the studio version below. (Expect to hear it everywhere this summer, too.)

ELVIS and its soundtrack are both out 6/24.