Kathleen Hanna is on a new song — the Bikini Kill singer’s first in more than four years. “Mirrorball” was written by Bikini Kill’s Erica Dawn Lyle and Vice Cooler from the Raincoats, who have collaborated on a 16-track album: LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color. In fact, Lyle and Cooler wrote and arranged all of the songs on LAND ACT, who invite a different guest to sing on each one. All of the album’s proceeds will benefit the Northeast Farmers Of Color Land Trust.

Additional singers on LAND ACT, which is out June 3, include former Priests singer Katie Alice Greer, the Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon, the Breeders’ Kelley Deal, Alice Bag, Mike Watt, Palberta, the Raincoats, Ali Carter of Control Top, Sarah Register of Talk Normal, Deerhoof’s Satomi Matsuzaki, Rachel Aggs of Shopping, and more. The full tracklist is below. Listen to “Mirrorball” below via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://ericadawnlylevicecooler.bandcamp.com/album/land-trust-benefit-for-nefoc">LAND TRUST: BENEFIT FOR NEFOC by Erica Dawn Lyle + Vice Cooler</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Decoder Ring” (Feat. Katie Alice Greer of Priests)

02 “Lost In Thought” (Feat. The Linda Lindas w/ Kathi Wilcox)

03 “Mirrorball” (Feat. Kathleen Hanna)

04 “Debt Collector” (Feat. Kim Gordon)

05 “Soul Fire Farm” (Feat. Alice Bag, Emily Retsas)

06 “The Immortals” (Feat. Brontez Purnell of the Younger Lovers)

07 “Can’t Fight Me” (Feat. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

08 “Agave” (Feat. the Raincoats)

09 “Break A Window” (Feat. Rachel Aggs of Shopping, Emily Retsas of the Phoebe Bridgers band)

10 “Flashes Of Knowing” (Feat. Christina Billotte of Slant 6 / Autoclave / Quix*o*tic)

11 “Cracks In The Ceiling” (Feat. Ali Carter of Control Top, Emily Retsas)

12 “Star Fuck” (Feat. Louisahhh)

13 “Bodies” (Feat. Kelley Deal of the Breeders, Emily Retsas, Sarah Register of Talk Normal)

14 “PS Forever” (Feat. Satomi Matsuzaki of Deerhoof)

15 “Never Was” (Feat. Ivy Jeanne of Black Rainbow, Mike Watt)

16 “Hearing Myself Again” (Featuring Palberta, Emily Retsas, Anne Wood of the Raincoats)

LAND ACT: Benefit For North East Farmers Of Color is out 6/3.