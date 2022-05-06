42 Dugg Arrested After Failing To Surrender For Prison Sentence

News May 5, 2022 8:47 PM By Rachel Brodsky
42 Dugg has been arrested for failing to turn himself in to a West Virginia federal prison camp, where he was due to begin a six-month sentence for illegal firearm possession. According to the Detroit News, the Detroit rapper, who is signed with Lil Baby and Yo Gotti, was taken into custody while stepping off of a plane arriving in Memphis.

Earlier this month, Dugg released a collaborative album, Last Ones Left with EST Gee, and he has collaborated with Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch in the past. Dugg, who was born Dion Hayes, has faced a string of legal issues since 2017. He was originally convicted for carjacking and felony firearms possession. At the time he received probation, but in November 2019 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives got an anonymous tip that Dugg had violated by firing a gun in a shooting range in Atlanta. He was subsequently arrested in March 2020 and sentenced to three years probation with a $90,000 fine for illegal possession of a firearm. More recently, in August 2020, Dugg was arrested for evading the police in Detroit. Dugg could reportedly face up to five years in prison for failing to report for the six-month sentence.

