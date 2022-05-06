The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever are so consistent you can’t really complain about any of their songs making it out into the world. But now that you all can hear the album for yourselves, I’ll admit some of their single choices for Endless Rooms were curious to me, primarily in that it kills me that “Blue Eye Lake” — now one of my favorite RBCF songs, period — wasn’t a single. Same goes for “Saw You At The Eastern Beach” and maybe even “Vanishing Dots.” There are some bangers hiding out in the back half of the album, and initially I was confused why, say, “Dive Deep” got some shine instead of them.



Here’s one reason: The band consider “Dive Deep” crucial to the genesis of Endless Rooms, one of the songs that began to open up the album for them and encourage them to subtly push the edges of their sound. Maybe that’s why it took a little getting used to for me. “Dive Deep” has a patient, lightly funky lope to it, with big searing guitar leads — little of the highway rush or glittering jangle we associate with RBCF’s core sound and key tracks. Now I get it though. “Dive Deep” shows a different side of the band, cruising instead of racing, but the end result is the same as ever. Now that it’s got its claws in me, I can never get it out of my head. —Ryan