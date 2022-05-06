Watch Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles Join Eve 6 In NYC

Eve 6, as you have no doubt realized, has developed a whole new renaissance era partially fueled by Max Collins’ self-aware and amusing Twitter presence. You know who else has a history of quippy self-reflexive online behavior? Titus Andronicus’ Patrick Stickles. Apparently, the two are now friends.

On Wednesday, Eve 6 rolled through New York to play the Manhattan club Le Poisson Rouge. Towards the end of the set, Collins took a moment to introduce a guest: none other than his new pal Stickles. “We’ve struck up what some seem to think is an unlikely friendship. I don’t think. so. Just a couple guys who like to play rock ‘n’ roll, what’s the big deal?” Stickles then took lead vocals for the Eve 6 track “Promises.”

At the end, Stickles stuck around for a second to hype up the show’s grand finale. “The energy in this room just went up to a thousand!” he said. “I think y’all might as well go home, y’all don’t have a song that can get the people more fired up than that, do ya?” They then, of course, go into “Inside Out.” Watch a video of Stickles’ performance below.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

