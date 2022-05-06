Watch Pete Davidson Joke About Kanye West Drama At Netflix Festival

Kanye West has been publicly hostile toward Pete Davidson since the comedian began dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian, including murdering Davidson in claymation form in a music video. Davidson joked about the conflict during his set at the recent Netflix Is A Joke festival, and official footage is now on YouTube. In the four-minute clip, Davidson starts with a joke about a recent AIDS scare (“Kanye told me I have AIDS”) and moves on to cracks about Kanye pulling a Mrs. Doubtfire, Jack Harlow’s appearance on Donda 2, and the prospect of Bill Burr attending one of Kanye’s Sunday Services. Watch below.

