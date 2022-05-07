Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Ringing Endorsement Of His Song About Her: “I Suppose It’s OK”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

News May 7, 2022 12:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Jack Harlow Reveals Dua Lipa’s Ringing Endorsement Of His Song About Her: “I Suppose It’s OK”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

News May 7, 2022 12:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

On Friday, Jack Harlow welcomed his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which features a thirsty track named for Dua Lipa. And, apparently, he did run the song past Dua prior to releasing it. Making his Breakfast Club debut on Friday, Harlow opened up about Facetiming Dua and playing “Dua Lipa” for her: “I wanted to get her blessing… I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out or anything.” Dua’s response? “I suppose it’s OK.”

“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have came out,” Harlow added. When asked if Dua was someone he had a crush on, Harlow replied, “I admire her… I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

It’s worth noting that Harlow will eventually shoot his shot with everyone.

And speaking of shooting shots, Deadline reports that Harlow’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot got some new cast members, including Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, and Laura Harrier. As reported in early March, Harlow will star in 20th Century’s reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 comedy, which featured Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as hustlers specializing in street basketball.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Eartheater – “Mitosis”

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Hanson’s “MMMBop”

2 days ago 0

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

4 days ago 0

Watch Pete Davidson Joke About Kanye West Drama At Netflix Festival

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest