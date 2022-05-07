On Friday, Jack Harlow welcomed his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which features a thirsty track named for Dua Lipa. And, apparently, he did run the song past Dua prior to releasing it. Making his Breakfast Club debut on Friday, Harlow opened up about Facetiming Dua and playing “Dua Lipa” for her: “I wanted to get her blessing… I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel creeped out or anything.” Dua’s response? “I suppose it’s OK.”

“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it, I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have came out,” Harlow added. When asked if Dua was someone he had a crush on, Harlow replied, “I admire her… I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more.”

It’s worth noting that Harlow will eventually shoot his shot with everyone.

this has to be the funniest thing on emma chamberlain’s met gala interviews pic.twitter.com/2ipx3EjLp6 — ☆ (@frostedchalamet) May 3, 2022

And speaking of shooting shots, Deadline reports that Harlow’s White Men Can’t Jump reboot got some new cast members, including Teyana Taylor, Lance Reddick, and Laura Harrier. As reported in early March, Harlow will star in 20th Century’s reboot of Ron Shelton’s 1992 comedy, which featured Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson as hustlers specializing in street basketball.