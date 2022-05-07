Chicago’s Iconic Chop Suey Sign Gets New Home With Billy Corgan

As a belated birthday gift, Billy Corgan’s partner, Chloe Mendel, reportedly bid on — and won — a 90-year-old “Chop Suey” sign that has hung outside of a Chicago Cantonese restaurant called Orange Garden since 1932. The restaurant is in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, where Corgan grew up. “He always walked by the sign and thought it was so special and beautiful and cool,” Mendel, who purchased the sign at auction for $17,000, told Patch.

The couple will reportedly hang the “Chop Suey” sign at Corgan and Mendel’s Highland Park tea shop, Madame ZuZu’s, which is also a vegan café and used record store. The owners of Orange Garden announced plans to close the restaurant next year but did not want to see the historic sign discarded.

“My heart was set on it,” Mendel added. “I was pretty sure (I’d get it). Unless someone was going to blow me out of the water, my heart was set on it and once we started bidding, I think it was pretty clear.”

She continued: “I didn’t think it would ever happen. I feel like I manifested it over time …the one thing I always say about Chicago is that people are so proud of the city. There’s a passion that is unlike anywhere else and I just love that about here.

“There are so many quirks that you only know about if you live here and we’re just so proud to own something that means so much to so many people and to keep it here.”